Dino Melaye admitted in our hospital, in stable condition – Police

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE police have said Senator Dino Melaye,who suffered unconsciousness Friday in their custody following alleged maltreatment by some personnel,few hours after surrendering himself to them, was admitted in their hospital in Abuja.



But the police said the senator’s health was stable in the hospital.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood,in a statement, Saturday evening,said the senator who he noted, was earlier declared wanted by the police for culpable homicide, would be arrained in court only on conclusion of investigation in the case brought against him.

“Senator Dino Melaye is currently in Police custody for investigation, and subsequently, taken to Police hospital, Abuja for medical attention and he is in stable condition.

“Investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him is on-going.

“The case will be taken to court on completion of investigation,”he said in the statement.

The statement explained that Senator Dino Melaye was “wanted by the police for criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when he and his armed thugs attacked police personnel, shot and wounded Sergent Danjuma Saliu on stop-and- search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.”

It said the Senator after eight days,surrendered to the Police Investigation Team on wait at his residence, Saturday at about 3pm.”

” The Police Officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

“The Police Investigation Team had since 28th December, 2018 at about 1000hrs arrived the residence of Senator Dino Melaye with a duly obtained Warrant of Arrest to effect his arrest to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command. Senator Dino Melaye on sighting the Police Team locked up himself in the building to evade arrest,”the statement said.

It read further:’The Warrant of Arrest was obtained after Senator Dino Melaye refused to honour Police invitation dated 23rd July, 2018, signed by the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command addressed to the Clerk, National Assembly, Abuja, inviting Senator Dino Melaye to report on 26th July, 2018 at 1100Hrs at the Kogi State Police Command, CIID, Lokoja to answer to a case of Criminal Conspiracy and Attempted Culpable Homicide against him under investigation in the Kogi State Police Command.

“The Police Investigation Team cordoned off the building and continued to be in wait for eight (8) days for Senator Dino Melaye to obey the law and surrender himself for arrest.

“While the Police Investigation Team was waiting, Senator Dino Melaye granted an interview monitored on Television Stations that he was not in Abuja. This claim eventually was discovered to be completely false as Senator Dino Melaye surrendered to the waiting Police Investigation Team today at his residence in Abuja at about 1500hrs.

Investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him is on-going."