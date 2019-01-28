Dickson urges new NDDC boss to shun divisive politics

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA— GOVERNOR Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has lauded the appointment of Prof. Nelson Brambaifa as acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Dickson through the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, weekend, in Yenagoa, urged the new NDDC boss to use his position to advance development in the state.

He also urged him to work in partnership with the state government to deliver critical road infrastructure that will open up the state for more development.

Dickson advised Brambaifa not to behave like others who, according to him, with their privileged position and appointments at the federal level, would rather choose to shortchange the state.

He said Bayelsa had suffered from underdevelopment because of the attitude of some of her leaders who played politics with golden opportunities to the detriment of the state and at the expense of the citizens.

Commending the President for the appointment, Dickson assured the new NDDC helmsman of the support of his administration, stressing that Bayelsans and indeed people of Niger Delta will be watching closely how he will navigate the ship of the commission from the murky waters of politics.