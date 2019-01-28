Dickson employs 1,000 workers into state civil service

Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio

BAYELSA State Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson, yesterday, presented letters of employment to 1,000 successful young graduates into the state civil service in fulfillment of his promise to the Bayelsa people.

The governor charged the newly employed graduates to adopt healthy work ethics, shun truancy, absenteeism and other acts of indiscipline.

He said he resisted a lot of calls from people in high places to influence the recruitment process, adding that no top official of his government had any favoured candidate in the recruitment exercise.

The governor who spoke amidst cheers from the new employees at the Government House, Banquet Hall said, ” tainted and nepotistic recruitment into the public service must be eradicated to put the state on the desired path of progress and stability.”

He described the exercise as the first of its kind in the history of Bayelsa State, where young graduates as many as 1,000 were competitively recruited without any interference from anywhere.

Dickson promised to direct the conduct of another recruitment excise to regularise the appointment of qualified Bayelsans being employed to do permanent jobs as temporary staff.

He warned that civil servants who avoid performance of their duties would be sacked for young and vibrant Bayelsan to take their positions.