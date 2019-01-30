Deportivo La Coruna want Uzoho recalled from Elche

Spanish clubside Deportivo de La Coruna are working on recalling Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho from his loan spell at Elche after being dropped by Manager Pacheta.

The future of Uzoho has been up in the air after Elche signed édgar Badía from Reus in the January transfer window.

Since the arrival of the ex-Spain U19 international, the Nigeria netminder has yet to feature for Elche in three straight matches and to make matters worse, he was omitted from the 18-man squad against Granada (January 21) and CD Numancia (January 26).

If Uzoho’s loan deal at Elche is scrapped, he is expected to be loaned out to another club for the remainder of the 2018-2019 season.

The 20-year-old conceded five goals in his last three appearances for Elche before he was frozen out by manager Pacheta.