Deny swearing you won’t contest, Gbagi dares Ogboru

By Emma Amaize, South-South Editor, & Perez Brisibe

ASABA—FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, yesterday, challenged the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate in Delta State, Chief Great Ogboru, to contradict his assertion that he (Ogboru) swore to him and others in London, about 18 years ago, that he would not contest as governor.

Reacting to his description as an empty barrel by Ogboru, following of his disclosure, Gbagi said: “A son in all ramifications calling his father, his boss, his teacher an empty barrel is regrettable and unfortunate.

Delta primaries: Ex-Speaker drags APC, INEC, Ogboru to court

“For him to refer to me, a lawyer, criminologist from the University of Lagos and an industrialist with industrial build up, in those words is unfortunate.”

APC slam Gbagi

This came as the state APC took a swipe at Gbagi over his comments against Ogboru, where Gbagi revealed details of how he bought Ogboru a car and chartered a plane to bring him to Delta State.

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Imonina Sylvester, said the outburst by Gbagi “smacks of irresponsibility. It should be on record that Ogboru has not lost any election in Delta State as Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had always been using its federal might to short-change Chief Ogboru and Deltans.

Atiku promises to complete abandoned federal projects in Kogi

“His so-called investments are under electricity high tension in Warri and environs. What does he derive from acquiring lands in such unhealthy and dangerous places?

“During Uduaghan’s administration, they were marked for demolition but the powers that be at the federal level prevailed on Uduaghan.”

Expressing confidence that the party (APC) would clinch victory at the polls, he said: “Deltans are not aware and are not bound by any purported anti-people agreement some kleptomaniac in PDP had in the past among themselves, as this time around there won’t be such room for PDP because Deltans are wiser now.

“Once there is a level-playing field, Chief Ogboru and APC will defeat Senator Ifeanyi Okowa/PDP silly.”

Gbagi’s points

Gbagi had said: “If he (Ogboru) went to school, he would have known what empty barrel means. When I was giving him money, took him to a Chinese restaurant in London, where he swore that he would never contest election, he did not know that I am an empty barrel.

“The question is the things I have said that he said, let him contradict them so I can put up a sworn affidavit to the public. He cannot just say I am an empty barrel when he cannot contradict what I said; that is the style of an illiterate.

Okowa wins 2018 Silverbird man of the year award

“Was I an empty barrel when he entered a pick-up van to come to my house? How can he utter such nonsense? Even from the statement he made, he has accepted that he is a stupid man.

“If I said I bought a Mercedes Benz for you, received you in the plane, that I had a meeting with you at the Chinese section of Imperial Hotel, London, where nine to 11 of us were in that meeting and you are not debunking the facts, why insult me?”