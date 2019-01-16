Delta youths advocate peaceful electioneering

By Esther Onyegbula

Delta youths, on the platform of Delta Peace Concert, have called for peaceful campaigns and elections among political parties, flag bearers and Nigerians.

They also called on the Federal Government to proffer proper and proactive initiatives to curb and check the menace of violence and social injustice in the region.

Executive Director, Delta Peace Concert, Ediri Obada, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in Lagos said: “Over the years, there have been records of pockets of violence in different places during elections and those incidents are being purportedly carried out by youths.

“Records show that from the inception of any political campaigns and electioneering processes in Nigeria, the youths have consistently been an integral and most vulnerable part of the whole process, yet no adequate enlightenment programmes is put in place to equip them and the general public to peacefully defend the democratic process.

”No doubt times like these triggers widespread political violence because there is tension within fragile individuals, conflicts prone communities and oppressed societies.

“We believe that preventing violence before its eruption would not just be seen as one of the possibilities for free, fair and credible elections but more preferably as a rapid response mechanisms instead of the normal reactive approaches.”