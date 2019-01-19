DELTA: You’re a paper weight, seeking relevance Kokori fires at Gbagi over Ogboru

…Ogboru was in exile when I contested governorship primary election in 1999. His APC cannot annul rotation agreement in Delta – Gbagi

Emma Amaize, South-South Editor and Perez Brisibe

AN important political question in Delta State today is if the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, representing Delta North senatorial district (Anioma nation) should be allowed to do two terms since Delta Central (Urhobo) and Delta South senatorial district, comprising Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri took their turns two tenures (eight years) in the past.

Politicians in the state, mainly of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP tinge, said there was an unwritten agreement to the effect, which made an Urhobo son, Chief James Ibori to rule the state for eight straight years between 1999 to 2007, while an Itsekiri from Delta South, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, presided for another eight years between 2007- 2015.

Now, they contend, the Anioma son on the seat, Dr. Okowa, should complete eight years finishing in 2023 before power will rotate back to the Urhobo nation.

Contrary to the above calculation, All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful in the state, say there is no power rotation agreement among the three senatorial districts and whatever PDP purports to be a political arrangement, was at best its internal affair.

Former Minister of State for Education and foremost Urhobo leader, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, the most vocal proponent of a second tenure for Anioma at the moment and another of his Urhobo kinsman, former Secretary General of the National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers Union of Nigeria, Chief Frank Kokori, in separate interviews with Saturday Vanguard accentuated their positions.

No litmus test to know there was an agreement – Gbagi

Gbagi, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on Thursday, said: “ The question here is that they are owners of the land and if you structure the whole of Delta state today, I am one of the owners of this land called Delta state, whether you like it or not. We do not need a litmus test to confirm that there was an arrangement, indeed, that there was an agreement.”

“Anybody can say anything, is it not the same agreement that brought about the major parties leaving the presidential ticket for the North, is that not the reason no opposition came against President Muhammadu Buhari in All Progressives Congress, APC and why Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the North also emerged from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Is it that there were no personalities from the other regions, who would contest against them in their parties? It was left for the North because of an unwritten agreement and after that, we know it is coming to the South again. Any other person, who contested with Atiku or challenging Buhari in APC knows that the agreement is that North will complete eight years and thereafter, power moves again.

Not everybody would have attended the meeting

“Therefore, I am saying that there is an arrangement in Delta, everybody in the town and the state cannot be a party to the decision. There are people, who would attend meetings on behalf of their people and I represent the Urhobo nation and was party to that agreement.

“Even with my vantage position as the biggest industrialist in Delta state and a former Minister of State for Education, who represented Urhobo land creditably, it is unthinkable when I said that I am a party to a decision for somebody, who not even in the meeting to say there no such agreement. Unless that person does not have head to reason, if you have head to reason, I said I was a party to the decision; is that not sufficient?

“For the avoidance of doubt, Urhobo nation is a party to the decision and the decision has lasted and taken time for 20 years, and something that has been tested for 20 years should not toyed with,” he asserted.

Ogboru was not there when we took decision

The criminologist added, “People are just growing, when did Chief Great Ogboru come back from exile? How could he have been a party to the decision. In any case, because he was in exile due to his involvement in a coup, are we saying that Delta state stopped functioning? Is that what you are saying?

“When I contested the governorship primary in 1999, where was he, were people not taking decision on behalf of the state? When we finished the primary and Chief James Ibori emerged, everybody accepted. That was the decision at the time.

“So, you cannot say because you were not in the meeting, a decision that was taken in the interest of the state is of no effect. Must everybody attend a meeting at the same time to take a decision concerning the state?

APC cannot annul a decision by Deltans

Olorogun Gbagi said the power rotation agreement in the state has come to stay and APC cannot revoke it. His words: “ They (APC) cannot annul the decision and which one is APC in state, 99.9 percent of the people in APC are all PDP members, there is only one party in Delta called PDP, go and check and tell me your findings.”

no governorship candidate

“I do not want to go into the issues that APC does not even have a governorship candidate in Delta state right now.

(Saturday Vanguard interjected, saying APC has Ogboru as its governorship candidate)

Gbagi fired: “They do not have a candidate please, go back to the judgment, the interim order, you are not a lawyer, I am telling you today that APC has no governorship candidate in Delta. “And where you have somebody jumping that he wants to rule you and he said he has no money to eat, then you should know that we are going to plunge ourselves into anarchy.

“Look, what I am saying is that we, Urhobos in our majority, less a handful of rascals agreed to the rotation arrangement and I enjoin all Urhobos to demonstrate a principled character to keep to the plan and allow the people of Delta North senatorial district to complete their eight-year tenure.

Anioma, Do not be deceived

“I also enjoin Anioma people to defend their mandate, let nobody deceive them. If they do not defend their mandate, that means that they do not know what they are doing and I ask the people of Delta South (Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri), who have enjoyed similar situation to disagree and leave rascals to go.

“They should let Okowa who has done so much so far do his second term and after he finishes his second tenure, Urhobo people can come up with own candidate.”

Rotation agreement binding not withstanding APC, Ogboru stand

Even if, but not conceding that Ogboru swore to you and others that he would not contest as governor, he is a human being and can change his mind at any time, Saturday Vanguard asked Gbagi, he said, “See, you do not break a relationship midway, a man of character does not act that way. I was the most visible politician in Urhobo land at the time we held that meeting, he said to me, you are the politician, I am not a politician, I am a trader, I want to come back home and sell my fish. Bring me back home, I just want to go back and sell my fish, I am quoting him now.” “Then as we were laughing, he said, however, if former President Ibrahim Babaginda, decides to run for president, I will come out to roughen him out. These were his words.

“Even though as you said human beings have the rights to change his opinion, which we do, that will not change the discussion we held about rotation. We, as a people took that decision and it is not because one man wakes up and says one thing or the other, then the decision is no longer binding.

“Ogboru cannot now just come up and say that what his people have agreed when he was in exile is no longer an agreement. It does not matter what his position was and where he was when we took the decision.

However, ex-NUPENG scribe and APC chieftain in Delta, Chief Kokori took a swipe at Gbagi, saying he was “looking for personal attention and seeking political relevance.”

Gbagi, a lightweight compared to Ogboru- Kokori

“Gbagi himself is just a serial aspirant of the PDP unlike Chief Great Ogboru who has been the serial candidate of the opposition in Delta State.”

Responding to salvos against Ogboru who is now the APC guber candidate, Kokori said, “All I know about Great is that he is a noble person and he would not go and cringe before somebody to ask for money. Gbagi on the other hand is a businessperson, who came about his wealth through some mysterious ways, which I do not know.”

“But he is so arrogant about his wealth which to me is not humble enough and even if you help a friend, you do not need to go to the market to announce it,” he added.

Kokori went on, “On the political level, Gbagi is a light weight to Great Ogboru who is a cult-like figure. He has won three elections perfectly which I know about and the PDP knows about this and former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, now a member of APC, confirmed that, not Gbagi who cannot even win a local government,” he asserted.

Speaking further, the former labour leader said: “For Gbagi to go to the market place to start talking all those kinds of things is childish and pedestrian of him because to me, Gbagi is seeking unnecessary relevance and in politics in Delta State, he is a paper weight compared to Great.

Ogboru, greatest political figure in Delta

“Gbagi has not been able to contest any election, he is always an aspirant and has not been able to run for any elections, but Great has been contesting and winning, but ends up being robbed of his victory.”

On the political persona of Ogboru, Kokori said, “Great is the biggest political figure in Delta State either you like it or not and this is not because I have been in the same opposition with him over the years.”

“He is the only person that goes into an election in every election year and makes a big impact. He wins or they rig him out, and when you talk of real numerical voters without rigging, Great has always won it and the PDP bigwigs today would tell you that Great has always won the elections. Ask the likes of former Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya and Uduaghan, they would tell you, and they came to us and confirmed that they are the people who have been doing all these things.