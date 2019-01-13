Delta South senatorial seat: Lawuru tasks Itsekiris on Manager’s re-election

Ahead of the February 16th Federal election, National President of Egbema Brotherhood,EBH, in Warri North Local Goverment of Delta State, Alaowei Promise Lawuru, has called on the Itsekiri to look beyond ethnic lines and vote for the re-election of Senator James Manager for the Delta South senatorial position.

In a press briefing after a crucial meeting of his group in Koko, Alaowei Lawuru disclosed that the entire Ijaws have also vowed to work for Chief Thomas Eyitomi for the Warri Federal House of Representatives seat.

Alaowei Lawuru in his briefing berated former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for not citing and completing meaningful projects in Itsekiri nation throughout his reign in government thereby short-changing the people of their rights.

He said; “At our meeting, we vowed to campaign and work for re-election Senator Manager because the former governor had failed the Ijaws and entire Itsekiri nation. Uduaghan was a commissioner and secretary to the state government for eight years before becoming governor of the state but could not do any meaningful project for his people; which is a slight on the Itsekiri.”

The president of the Egbema Brotherhood noted that; “Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is not an option for the Delta South Senatorial seat but James Manager is the alternative because even the way and manner in which he (Uduaghan) emerged candidate of his party was questionable and shows that he has failed. Therefore, we urge all Ijaws and Istekiri in Delta South to come out en-mass and vote for James Manager and all PDP candidates come February 16th”.