Delta South 2019: God’ll grant your heart desires, Olu of Warri tells Manager

THE Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has prayed God to grant Senator James Manager (Delta South) his “heart desires and victory” as he continues his campaign for re-election.

The monarch prayed at his palace when the senator, accompanied by other chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, visited him to solicit royal blessings ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Ikenwoli, who also advised politicians to restrict their campaigns to issues, said, “I want to appeal to you that when you are campaigning, talk about issues and those things you know you can do rather than telling the people what you cannot do because it will come back to haunt you.

“No abuse, do not insult or castigate anybody’s character so that the campaign and elections will be smooth and sweet like it is done in other climes.”

In his prayer to the lawmaker, who was accompanied by Thomas Ereyitomi, Emomotimi Guwor, Fred Martins and Austin Uroye, he said: “I am very glad to see you all here today gathered. You have come here today as my children and to request for my blessings, “The blessings that you require from me, God will give you that, God knows your heart desires and He will grant you”.