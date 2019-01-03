Delta PDP not scared of opposition, says campaign DG

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DIRECTOR General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council in Delta State, Mr Solomon Funkekeme, has said anyone who wants to truncate the rotational governorship arrangement in the state is anti God.

Addressing newsmen in Asaba, yesterday, Funkekeme said they were not scared of the opposition, expressing optimism that the PDP would win the governorship election in the state.

He said the three senatorial districts agreed on rotational governorship, adding that it was the turn of Delta North and should be allowed to do a second term like other senatorial districts.

He said the principle of rotational governorship had promoted love, peace and unity in the state, noting that the rotational governorship had also brought stability in the state.

Saying they would not lose sleep over the threat being by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole that his party would take over the state, he said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had done very well and should be rewarded with a second term in office.

Stressing that the campaign would be flagged off at Oghara township stadium today, he said the campaign would be taken round the 25 local government areas of the state. He said the campaign would be rounded off on January 30th in Burutu.

Funkekeme said they were campaigning because they needed to let Deltans know what they had done to deserve a re-election, adding that they were also campaigning for all other PDP candidates including the Presidency.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was a good ambassador of the party, adding that he had done very well in keeping to his campaign promises.

He noted that the governor had done very well in the area of peace and security which according to him had affected the economy of the state and the country at large.

Reiterating that the state had improved in terms of security under the watch of Okowa, he said the governor had constructed a good number of roads.

According to him, Governor Okowa is also addressing the problem of perennial flooding in Asaba and other parts of the state. He said the Asaba International Airport and the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba had been completed by the present administration.