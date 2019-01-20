DELTA: Okowa is destined to do second term – Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is destined to do second term in Delta State.

Onuesoke, who spoke in Lagos, said besides the incumbent governor performing excellently well despite the economic situation, he has been ordained by God for second term.

While congratulating him for bagging the Vanguard Newspapers and Daily Independent newspapers ‘Governor of the Year 2018’ awards, Onuesoke urged Okowa to see the honour as a call to higher service.

According to him, the governor has done quite well to deserve second term.

“Since he assumed office, he has done much to ensure peace, unity and harmony in diverse and complex Delta State”, the PDP chieftain added.

Onuesoke, who described Okowa as a peace-maker and a bridge-builder whom God has bestowed leadership on, said he deserved second term.

He pointed out that the people of Delta were lucky to have such an inspired and dedicated governor, adding that the people should vote for him en-masse to enable him complete the work he has started.