Delta: Ogboru’s rejection of debate is sign of defeat — PDP

By Ephraim Oseji

Members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ughelli Local Government Area of Delta State say the refusal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Chief Great Ogboru, to engage in a debate with his PDP counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is a sign that he had already lost the election.

The members spoke during the flag-off of the PDP campaign in Ughelli. According to them, under normal circumstances, Ogboru would have used the call for the debate to show to the people of Delta what he would do should he become governor but lost the opportunity because he has no plan for the state.

They said the APC candidate’s refusal to debate is a sign of defeat and pointer to the fact that he has nothing for the people. They wondered how he could dismiss a chance to project his intentions for the people he claimed he so much loves and desires to serve.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Media and Publicity Director of PDP Campaign Organisation in Ughelli local government area, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, said, “Ogboru turned down the offer of debate because he has no programme or what we called in our undergraduate days as ‘manifestoes’.

If you cannot express yourself and tell the people what you have for them, how did you expect them to cast their votes for you? How did you expect them to know what you want to offer them should you become Governor of the state?”.

Onuesoke explained that the huge crowd that witnessed the PDP flag off is a testimony that Okowa is sowering higher and higher because of his numerous achievements in the state, adding that it is an evidence that no party can take the state from PDP.