Delta monarchs task INEC, politicians on violence-free, fair elections

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Traditional Rulers in Delta State have pleaded with Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to exhibit the highest degree of impartiality, neutrality and non-partisanship in the conduct of the forthcoming general election.

In a communiqué at the end of their meeting, presided over by the Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, the monarchs appealed to political gladiators to shun violence, thuggery and other electoral vices, insisting that “peace is necessary for the smooth conduct of the general election.”

New year: APC governorship candidate urges security agencies to be alert during festivities

The communiqué by Dr. Efeizomor, asked all stakeholders to work in line with their constitutional mandate to ensure credible, free, transparent and fair elections.

He said: “We particularly urge Deltans not to engage in any act likely to jeopardize the peace and security of the state. We plead with the youths to shun the tendency to be used to disrupt the election. We also pledge support for the Okowa administration. The governor has done marvelously well in the administration of the state.”

Earlier, the traditional rulers were briefed by INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr. Femi, who explained the various guidelines for the election and assured that INEC would provide a level playing field for all the parties and their candidates.

Vote-buying: APGA urges traditional rulers in Anambra to reject car gifts from politicians

He appealed to the monarchs to prevail on their subjects not to engage in thuggery, ballot box snatching and criminal acts during the election.