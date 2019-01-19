Delta guber: Esanubi assures on speedy infrastructural devt

Governorship candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in Delta State, Mr. Frank Esanubi, has promised to ensure speedy infrastructural development to boost the economic activities of the state if elected in the forthcoming general election.

Speaking when he led his campaign train to the palace of Pere of Kiribiri-Mein Kingdom in Bomadi Local Government Area of the Delta State, Esanubi lamented the huge sum of money being spent by the state government on special advisers and other political appointees, who he said have no offices or contribute to the economic growth and development of the state.

“Our state is under severe attack, our civil servants are being owed bulk of salaries, only to be paid few months to elections. When we assume office, we will ensure the money spent on apecial advisers, assistants and other appointees are invested on fresh graduates to start businesses.

“We have about 20,000 fresh graduates from the National Youth Service annually and if one million naira is given to each of them without interest, they would be happy to trade with it.

Speaking further, he stated that within their first two years in office, a state university will be established in Bomadi to draw education closer to the coastal communities.

Also, the House of Assembly candidate for Bomadi Constituency, Comrade Tam Oburumu in his speech disclosed that the people of the local government have been neglected since the inception of democracy and those representing them have failed to give quality representation to the people.

“We need to take the rightful position if we must progress, self representation is no longer needed in our constituency.

“Our people need quality representation, speedy infrastructural development to boost the economic activities in our constituency”, he stated