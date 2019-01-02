Delta govt spends N1.2bn on pensions in 2 months —Okowa

By Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, said civil servants contributed greatly to the success story of his administration in the last three and half years, noting that he had released more than N1.2 billion for pensions in the last two months.

Speaking when Delta State permanent secretaries led by the Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Bayoko paid him a visit in his office in Asaba, Okowa observed: “There is no doubt that whatever we do in government, it will not be successful without your (civil servants’) commitment. Without the bureaucracy, governance will not be easy.

“There is no doubt that we have gone through tough times, but the situation is getting better; we have been trying to get out of the mono-economy but, the economy of Nigeria is still dependent on oil. I appreciate the cooperation I am getting from the civil service, though we still have some challenges in the area of pensions, we are doing a lot in that area.

“In the last two months, we have released more than N1.2 billion for pensions, we are paying old pensions, we are paying the new scheme and paying for past services which amounts to N1.25 billion monthly on pensions alone.”

Okowa urged the Permanent Secretaries to put in their best in their jobs, as such would spur their subordinates to work harder.

Earlier, Mr. Bayoko said the visit was to appreciate the governor for what he has done for civil servants and the people of Delta State.

Bayoko said: “We are here to thank God who has manifested Himself in you. It is a good thing that we visit you physically and appreciate you, we thank you very much our governor for what you have done for us and what you will continue to do for us.”

High point of the visit was the presentation of gifts to the governor and prayers for the governor, members of his family, the civil service and for all Deltans.