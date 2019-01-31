Delta Governor lauded over youth inclusiveness, engagement

…as aide urges youth to re-elect Okowa

The Special Assistant on Orientation to the Delta State Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr. Ferdinand Onochie Mordi has called on youths in the state to actively participate in the re-election bid of his principal in the 2019 general elections.

The aide made the call recently while addressing youths in the state capital, Asaba.

He hinted that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa- led administration has made tremendous marks in youth engagement through his youth- friendly programmes, which in turn, checked restiveness in the state.

Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria’s tribal politics

“We thank Governor Okowa, who has engaged youths in the state and made them job creators through different youth empowerment and wealth creation programmes of his administration.

“We also thank the youths in the state for keying into the state government’s programmes. This shows the cordial relationship between government and different youth and student groups in the state,” he said.

While Mr. Mordi observed that the present administration in the state has invested so much in youth empowerment, he also commended the youths who have gladly keyed into the programmes.

APC, PDP bicker over Emmanuel’s N31m largesse to students

He assured them that the government will not rest on its oars, but work harder to achieve more results in his next term in office. He, therefore, called on them to come out en masse to vote for Governor Okowa.

“For these good works to continue, let me urge you, the great youths of the state, to support the Governor as he seeks to be re-elected as the Governor of this state.”

He reiterated the need for spirited efforts by youths to support the re-election bid of the governor in the next general elections.

Mordi lauded Governor Okowa, who has ensured youth-inclusiveness in the administration of the state.