Delta Centre: Omo-Agege gathers more Support as more groups endorse him

Over 70 different political groups in Delta State have expressed support for the re-election bid of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, pledging to do all they could to ensure his victory in the February 16 senatorial election.

The groups who passed a unanimous voice vote in support of the Senator in a meeting they held in Orogun, Ughelli North Local government area, cited the various achievements of the popular senator as reasons for endorsing him, adding that Urhobo has not had it this good before in the national assembly.

While promising to preach the gospel of Omo-Agege, President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Great Ogboru and other APC candidates throughout the district, the groups alleged that they were challenged by security threats including physical threats by some PDP stalwarts especially in Olomu area of Ughelli South LGA as well as in Udu Local Government Area and the destruction of APC billboards and posters.

Responding, Senator Omo-Agege thanked the groups for the confidence they reposed in him as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing the Urhobo people in the Red Chambers.

Omo-Agege urged the groups to go out and sell the message from door to door, adding that they should domesticate their efforts and translate same to votes for the victory of the party.