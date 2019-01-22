Delta Central PDP candidate alleges threat to life

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Delta Central senatorial district, Mrs Evelyn Oboro, has expressed worry over threats to her life by individuals, “including a popular candidate of a rival political party in the district” ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The PDP candidate, who is also the current member representing Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency in the House of Representatives, also accused Delta State Police Command of declining her request for Police escort, as she embarks on her campaign for the elections.

She told Vanguard: “I applied to the Police for security and I was denied. Surprisingly, one of the candidates has been campaigning with 13 trucks of policemen, intimidating my supporters.”

Denying the allegations, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Aniamaka, told Vanguard: “I am not aware of her request for Police security.

“But be rest assured that the command is doing everything possible to ensure that there is security in the land.”