Delta APC to Okowa: You were endorsed by suspended APC members

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI — Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, reacted to the purported endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by Chief Joe Arausi and Mr. Abikelegba Odhegolo on behalf of the party in Isoko nation, describing it as an “endorsement by two friends.”

The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Sylvester Imonina, denied that the party in the area endorsed Okowa, noting that while Chief Arausi had been suspended from the party for anti-party activities, Odhegolo had been kept at arm’s length by the party over the same allegation.

Describing the event, which was held at Chief Arausi’s residence in Oleh, as “stage-managed and a charade,” the party noted that Arausi and Odhegolo were “unrepentant in their unholy ventures” in the party.

The party said, “Though, it was not the wish of APC that Chief Arausi and Odhegolo stray from the party and journey to political oblivion, the party had to stamp her authority on the position of their wards executive, since Chief Arausi and Odhegolo were unrepentant in their unholy ventures.

“APC, Delta State did not, and will not lose sleep over their unwarranted and unsavoury political journey as it is a known fact that within the party, they were playing the role of bull in a China shop with their dispositions towards the party, which was very unhealthy to the survival of the party.”