Delta APC storms Ibori’s hometown

THOUSANDS of kinsmen of former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, Saturday, stormed the Uhereive Primary School, Ogharefe to welcome the Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Great Ogboru alongside other candidates of the party in the area, including the incumbent senator representing Delta Central senatorial district at the national assembly, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to the APC rally in the area.

Others who graced the event include the APC House of Representative candidate for Ethiope federal constituency, APC House of Assembly candidate for Ethiope West, Hope Abijor, the Delta Central APC chairman, Chief Adelabu Bodjor and a host of other party chieftains.

In their remarks, Chief Bodjor, Janet Orubu and a host of other chieftains of the APC in the area, applauded the people for coming our enmass to welcome the APC candidates noting that the APC has come to stay with President Muhammadu Buhari doing all within his power in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people.

Senator Omo-Agege in his address while listing out what the Urhobos have benefited from the President Buhari’s administration, described him as a friend to the Urhobo nation noting that the Urhobo nation has never had it this good and that it is on this premise that they should queue behind the reelection of President Buhari and other APC candidates in the area.

He said: “President Buhari would win the February 16 presidential elections, what is left is for us as Urhobos is what is our contribution to that victory so that when other states like Lagos and Kano are talking about the number of votes they delivered to Mr. President, we too should also be talking of ours with pride.

“With everything he has been able to do for us in his first term in office, we owe him an immense gratitude and the presidential elections is the time for us to pay him back. We should also reciprocate this gesture to the APC governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, Abijor and other APC candidates.”

Ogboru on his part applauded Omo-Agege for the kind words, saying, “Omo-Agege has said all there is to say but we as a people should note that we have plans in place to ensure that all local government areas are self sufficient in their respective areas.

“This will attract jobs for our people particularly the youths. We will ensure that the era of sharing the people’s monies by a few at Asaba will be a thing of the past.”

The people in their respective remarks, promised to vote the APC for the forthcoming general elections.

Earlier, as part of his ward to ward campaign tour, Senator Omo-Agege in company of the APC House of Representative candidate for Ughelli North/ Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency, Revd Francis Waive and Dr. Otive Igbuzor, visited Afiesere and Erhuemukohwarien where he spoke to the people on why they should re-elect him and President Buhari for a second term as well as Ogboru for governor alongside other APC candidates in the area.