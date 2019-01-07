Delta APC slams Gbagi over outburst on Ogboru

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has taken a swipe at former minister of state for education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi over his comments against the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Chief Great Ogboru wherein Gbagi revealed details of how he bought Ogboru a V-Boot car and booked a plane to bring him to Delta.

The party, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Imonina Sylvester, stated that the outburst by Gbagi “smacks of irresponsibility”, saying, “It should be on record that Chief Ogboru has not lost any election in Delta State as the PDP has always been using its federal might to shortchange Chief Ogboru and Deltans.”

Imonina, in the statement, asserted further that, “I thought Chief Gbagi is a man endowed with wisdom but his public utterances relating to housing, financing, feeding and doing certain things together, privately with Chief Great Ogboru, shows that he is not someone anyone should call a friend.

“His so called investments are under electricity high tension in Warri and environs. What does he derive from acquiring lands in such unhealthy and dangerous places? During the time of Uduaghan’s government, they were marked for demolition but the powers that be at the federal level prevailed on Uduaghan.”

Expressing confidence that the party would clinch victory at the polls, he said: “Deltans are not aware and are not bound by any purported anti-people agreement some kleptomaniac in PDP had in the past among themselves as this time around, there won’t be such room for PDP because Deltans are wiser now.

“Once there is a level playing field, Chief Great Ogboru and the APC will Defeat Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa/PDP silly.”