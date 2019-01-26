Delta APC leaders at loggerheads over Appeal Court judgment

By Emma Amaize, South-South Editor, Perez Brisibe and Ochuko Akuopha

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in Delta State, are sharply divided over Thursday judgment by the Court of Appeal, Benin City, Edo State, upholding an earlier order of the Federal High Court, Asaba, which restrained the two factions of the party from presenting names of gubernatorial candidates to INEC for the March 2019 poll.

Aggrieved PDP presidential aspirant threatens legal action against Atiku’s candidacy

While some chieftains of the party insisted, the Appeal Court did not invalidate the subsisting nomination of Chief Great Ogboru by the party; others said his nomination was in contravention of the court order and so, null and void.

Leaders of the party, including the former governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, now a chieftain of APC, met at different levels, yesterday, to review the development, which has apparently put the party on a tight rope.

Factional leader of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, who celebrated the Court of Appeal verdict, told Saturday Vanguard, “We maintained the status quo which was that the two factions should not submit any name to INEC pending the determination of the case before the Federal High Court. We are bound as parties to the ruling and we did not breach the order.”

“What happened yesterday (Thursday) is a victory for democracy and the Appeal Court ruling has given life to the judiciary and democracy. We on our own have obeyed the ruling of the court and obey the judgment of the Appeal Court in total and face the matter in court.