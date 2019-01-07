Delta 2019: APC’ll defeat PDP for sure, says Ogboru

The governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress, APC, Delta state, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru has said there is no doubt that the All Progressive Congress, APC, will defeat the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections.

He also appealed to aggrieved members of the party who had one issue or the other during the party’s primaries to put their grievances behind, and ensure that the party is united to enable it win the elections in Delta State.



Ogboru who made this appeal during a meeting with a Reconciliatory Committee of leaders, elders and stakeholders of the party, held at the residence of Chief Itsekor in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, said the Liberation Team of the APC led by President Mohammadu Buhari, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and others will soon storm the state to join him liberate Deltans from PDP.

He said the people of Delta State are tired of the PDP bad government for the past 19 and half years, appealing to the aggrieved APC members to sheath their sword, saying that those who have been with him right from time know that their primaries had come either in consensus or through popular majority vote.

Speaking further, he pointed out that the leadership problem affecting the state chapter of the party was over, though explained that a lot of things might have happened at that time where some persons resorted to self help and so on, “But that chapter in our party is over.”

He said, “What PDP had always relied on in rigging elections are no longer existing, this has been dislodge by one man, “Sai Baba”, PDP has money to bribe but when there is contention between authority and money, authority carries the day.so PDP will lose in a free and fair election”

“This time around PDP can no longer do what they use to do with high impunity.They are going to bribe people, but when there is contention between authority and money, money fails .We want change in Delta State.”



“Uvwie opposition has always given the PDP a good fight for their money since 2003. “They will carry electoral materials to government house but we will still defeat them.They defeated Barr Agbamu then by changing his result but l know that will never happen again.”

“They no longer have the capability and capacity to carry electoral materials anymore. They don’t have that cover anymore in Abuja, it has been dislodge by the man, “Sai Baba”.

Meanwhile, after listening to the presentations of Mr O. Freeborn, ward 10, chairman (Ekpan ), Elder Elsoko and Chief Tuesday Onoge opposed to the leadership style of Comrade John Enakirheru, Uvwie APC , Ogboru said since majority of the members are in favour of Enakirheru, he said all grievances shall be looked into and constituted a committee comprising Dr Veronica Ogbuagu, Tuesday Onoge, Hon Henry BaroElder Elsoko, Chief Itsekor, John Enakirheru, Hon Henry Baro, and others to meet him for speedy reconciliation.

Responding, Chief Itsekor, Chairman of Uvwie APC Reconciliation Committee expressed optimism that whatever differences affecting the party shall be resolved within the shortest time by reaching out to everybody in order to ensure total victory for all candidates of the party and commended the leadership qualities of Comrade John Enakirheru..

The leader, Uvwie APC. Comrade John Enakirheru expressed his readiness to work with other leaders, elders and stakeholders of the party in Uvwie to ensure victory for the party, “I’m ready to work with everybody to ensure Buhari, Ogboru, Omo-Agege and all our candidates win their elections