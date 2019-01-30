Declare your assets publicly, Afenifere tells Buhari

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to publicly declare his assets.

In a statement by leader of Afenifere, Chief R F Fasoranti, the group insisted that the President should set an example by declaring his assets, saying “so Nigerians can hold him as a man of his words.”

The statement reads: “The constitutional crisis created over the illegal suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mr. Walter Onnoghen over allegations of not fully declaring his assets has compelled Afenifere to declare his assets.

“Then General Buhari in 2014 in a document titled: I pledge to Nigeria, also said that all his political appointees would only earn salaries and allowances as prescribed by the Revenue and Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission.

“It is now four months to the end of the four-year tenure of Mr President and this pledge has not been fulfilled. Instead of doing what he pledged, Presidential aides have been giving all manner of untenable excuses in the last 3 and half years.

“This is a moral burden as it is said that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands and that examples are better than precepts.

“A leader must not set for others standards that are very difficult for him to meet in the order of “do as I say and not as I do.

“The jeopardy of President Buhari’s anti-corruption war has really been one set of rules for the goose and another set for the gander. Afenifere, therefore, asks the President to immediately make his assets declaration form public so Nigerians can hold him as a man of his words.”

“Such a power of example sets greater tone for good conduct in society than a thousand arbitrariness in the name of fighting corruption.

“The true meaning of leadership is being able to lead by higher standards.”