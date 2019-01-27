Debutant Higuain starts for Chelsea in FA Cup

New signing Gonzalo Higuain will make his Chelsea debut on Sunday after being named in Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Argentinian striker was signed on loan until the end of the season from Juventus on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Napoli player will be expected to help Chelsea rediscover their form in front of goal after scoring just five goals in their last six Premier League games.

Higuain, who played the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan, netted a Serie A record 36 goals under Sarri for Napoli in the 2015-16 campaign.