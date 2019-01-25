DCP expresses worry over prison rehabilitation centres

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The Deputy Controller of Prisons, DCP, of the Federal Prison, Owerri, Mr. Seye Olukoya Oduntan has expressed worry over the state of the rehabilitation centres of the establishment in Imo State.

Oduntan, who made the disclosure when he played host to Imo Concerned Citizens Living Abroad, ICCLA, in his Owerri office, however added that “the centres require special support to enable them function optimally”.

He informed his guests that “prison inmates, as part of the programmed rehabilitation process, are enrolled for carpentry work, electrical/electronics, welding and other skill acquisitions that will ultimately better their lives after spending time in the confines of the prison.”

While saying that the rehabilitation and reformation of the inmates are very important, Oduntan also opined that if properly trained, inmates could help the state grow economically.

“There is need for us to give them hope. Owerri Prison is now centre for Open University. Inmates are now exposed to education.”

Recently, some of them have graduated from universities and polytechnics”, Oduntan said.