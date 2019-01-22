Danjuma raises alarm over plots to rig polls

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo— Former Defence Minister, Lt. General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), has raised the alarm of impending plots to use undemocratic means to rig the 2019 elections.

He also alleged that there were clandestine moves to cause civil unrest in Taraba, with a view to making the governorship election inconclusive in order to perfect a change of government.

Danjuma, who alerted voters of the secret plan at the commissioning of medical laboratories in Takum, yesterday, urged voters to guard their votes and avoid all forms of provocation before, during and after the elections.

He said: “ We are in the eve of election and if you want another four years for our able governor, we must work for peace.

“Those who do not wish us well will want us to fight ourselves, then they will use soldiers and police to distabilise us and rig the election.

“It will be in our best interest to ensure there is peace. We should suffer all provocations because there are going to be plenty between now and the time of election.

“They will provoke you to fight yourselves because they know they will loose if there is a peaceful election.

“I beg everyone of you to help maintain peace, so we can have a peaceful election and there are no surprises and there will be no postponement.

“ The last time Darius’s political party was the ruling party, he was made to have run off three times.

“This time they have perfected run-off. Once you don’t win the first time, the second time, they will sit down and write the result and announce it in the run-off. They will award votes and this is the primitive democracy we now operate in this country.”

“It is up to you to guard your votes, secure your votes and make sure that everyone of your votes count and that is when you can have four plus four.”

He also cautioned eligible voters not to sell their votes to power hungry politicians, saying “you will be selling your birth right if you agree to their demand.”

On his part, Governor Ishaku urged his loyalists to maintain peace and remain law abiding.