Dana Air extends sponsorship deal for Heartland FC

By Samson Echenim

Dana Air has extended its multi-million naira sponsorship deal for Heartland FC of Owerri.

The sponsorship which was first unveiled in 2018 was extended for the duration of the 2018/19 Nigerian Professional League, NPFL, Season at a short ceremony in Owerri, Imo State.

Speaking at the contract extension event, the Media and Communications Manager of Dana Air, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa said: “We believe sports, particularly football is another way we can impact the state and her good people by doing everything to ensure that their beloved team gets all the support to play the continental games this season. Also, considering the futuristic airline partnership that we have with the forward-looking Imo State government, Heartland FC becomes central in our sponsorship considerations.

‘”At Dana Air, we are not just concerned about flying our guests to and fro Owerri and Abuja, but we are concerned mostly about what we can positively contribute to the development of the state, in addition to other CSR activities we have carried out in Imo State.”

The chairman and President of Heartland FC, Chief Goodfaith Etuemena also commended the management of the airline for considering the club in its sponsorship initiatives in the state describing it as the ‘first ever in the country by any airline in the country and the most innovative for the second year running.”