CUYO, UUM urge Taiga, Omene to step down as UPU PGs

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—COALITION of Urhobo Youths Organisation, CUYO and Urhobo United Movement, UUM, have asked Olorogun Moses Taiga and Chief Joe Omene to step down as Presidents General of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, saying the factional leadership of the Urhobo apex socio-cultural organisation was creating a cog in the wheel of progress of Urhobo nation.

The groups, in a statement at a meeting held recently, called for the setting up of an interim committee to run the affairs of UPU pending the inauguration of a widely accepted President-General for the union.

The statement by spokesman of CUYO, Mr. Stephen Ohwokirerhuo and Chairman of UUM, Mr Austine Odedede said the call became necessary to pave the way for the speedy growth and development of the Urhobo nation.

They noted that under Taiga and Omene’s watch, “The Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, bill that was signed into law for over two years, is not being implemented by the Federal Government.

“Ovie Frank Kokori, a prominent son of the Urhobo nation who has been appointed as Chairman of National Insurance Trust Fund, has not been sworn in and the leadership of UPU has done nothing about it because of the factional leadership.

“Urhobo cannot have two Presidents General at the same time as this cannot be in the best interest of the Urhobo nation.”