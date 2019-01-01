CUPP condemns police siege on Melaye’s Abuja home

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—The leadership of Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has described the siege laid at the Abuja home of Senator Dino Melaye as “tyranny taken too far”.

CUPP similarly branded the reported fall of Baga to Boko Haram and hoisting of their flag in the place as “the final exposure of a lying government”.

The group, who made their feelings known yesterday in a press statement signed by it’s first national Spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of “playing unnecessary politics with national security”.

“The senseless and unabated killings in Zamfara State is a sure proof of President Buhari’s lack of capacity to protect the lives of innocent Nigerians”, Ugochinyere said.

According to the group’s image maker, CUPP is worried that in the face of the several security challenges facing Nigerians, the President looks unconcerned and bereft of ideas to tackle the situation.

“It is saddening to note that the President looks completely unconcerned about the security challenges and bereft of ideas to tackle it.”