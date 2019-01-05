CSR: Meat Embassy to give back to society on 10th anniversary

Pre-eminent African beef supplier, B.W foods owners of Meat Embassy, has made arrangement to give back to the society on its 10th anniversary.

Speaking in Lagos Saturday, Chief Executive Officer of the supply chain, Babatunde Wilkey, said: “ As a mark of our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, come 5th-12th January,2019.

The Meat Embassy shall be giving back to the society with line of activities including visiting orphanage homes across Nigeria, followed by a raffle draw at our headquarters in Akowonjo in Lagos. Customers that buys goods worth N3000 stand a chance of winning a Ram, Goat, Turkey, free food among others.”

He recounted how he started 10 years ago, saying: “It has not been a tea party operating in a country where you have to provide all the basic amenities to sustain your business. Our organisation has to flounder like a rickety car that has jerk and often times regains it breathe when all hope seemed lost and we have been able to keep our head above the terrifying economic waters.”