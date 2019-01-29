Crown Flour Mill gets ISO certification in food safety, quality mgt

By Akeem Salau

LAGOS—CROWN Flour Mill has been awarded the ISO certification for food safety and quality management, ISO TS 22002-1:2009; FSSC 22000; ISO 9001:2015 by Bureau Veritas, becoming the first flour milling company in Sub-Sahara Africa to be so certified.

The ISO certification specifies the eight quality management principles which define the way an organization operates to meet the requirements of its customers and stakeholders.

Speaking on the achievement in Lagos, yesterday, the Head of Operations/Senior Vice President of Crown Flour Mill, Sanjeev Goel, said: “In our quest to improve quality, we have created an integrated global approach that recognizes the interaction of every function and activity in our organization. This certification has enhanced our quality and food safety management system.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Senior Vice President, Crown Flour Mill Anurag Shukla, said: “Customer satisfaction is top priority for the organisation and the only way to achieve that is by continuously improving the cost effectiveness and performance of all products and processes, as well as focusing on new innovations.”