C’river: Call Usani to order, APC tells Buhari

By Ike Uchechukwu

The leadership of the All progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to call to order, Minister of Niger Delta, Usani Usani as he is the only hindrance in the way of the party in the state from winning the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Also, the National Chairman of APC yesterday, received former National Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Elder Bolaji Anani and his supporters into the APC.

Acting Chairman of the party in the state, John Ochalla, who made the appeal during the APC presidential Campaign Rally at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar, yesterday, said: “Mr. President, we will like to draw your attention to a major distraction to our otherwise easy victory at the polls, this distraction is caused by your cabinet member, a minister from Cross River State. We want to urge you Mr. President to use your good office to call him to order before it is too late.”

Ochala who berated the current administration in Cross River said that governance in the state was a joke and as there was an urgent need for change as the people of the state were in need of change in leadership which was why the APC had activated the doctrine of necessity to bring Sen. John Owan –Enoh and Ntufam Ekpo Okon.

Ochala who lauded the president for embarking delivery of various social intervention programmes which according to him had impacted positively on the economy of the state said the president has done well.

Meanwhile the party chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomole received Elder Bolaji Anani and other who defected to APC lauding them for finding the party worthy.