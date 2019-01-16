CRISIS @ IVORY TOWERS: ASUU accuses LASU mgt of planning to disrupt union’s congress

…Union trying to whip up sentiment—LASU mgt

By Elizabeth Uwandu

LAGOS—THE Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Lagos State University chapter, yesterday, accused the management of the institution of planning to disrupt its congress scheduled to hold this morning.

But in a swift reaction, LASU accused the union of trying to whip up public sentiment.

The union also hinted of the university’s alleged plan to “simulate chaos and inflict bodily harm on some members of the Executive committee of the union”.

In a statement by the union’s Secretary, Tony Dansu, said: “It has come to the attention of ASUU-LASU executive committee that some suspended members of the Union who are yet to purge themselves and return to the Union with contrition, and in line with its laid down principles, are being mobilized by the University Administration to attend Congress tomorrow.

“The agenda, from what we gather, is for them to ensure Congress doesn’t proceed, and that nothing related to EAA is discussed. We urge members to ignore the desperate antics of the University Administration, and gather peacefully for deliberations tomorrow. Our Earned Academic Allowances is a legitimate demand whose time has come, and no amount of scheming can stop it.”

Union trying to whip up sentiment—School mgt

But the Acting Head of the institution’s Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, CIPPR, Ademola Adekoya said the university was too busy beyond engaging in what he described as pettiness.

Adekoya said: “I think this administration is too busy to be involved in union matters. Whoever is haunted by its past activities and wrongdoings should settle it within themselves and not involve the management. We have enjoyed peace on this campus and would not want a return to the ugly past.”