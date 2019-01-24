Cricket: Victory against Rwanda would place Nigeria high in ICC rankings – Coach

John Harry, Coach of Nigeria’s senior female cricket team, says victory against Rwanda in an international friendly will place them higher than the side in the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings.

Harry told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that both teams had not been on the ICC rankings list, though the one-week bilateral series, a ranking event would see them on the table.

The coach expressed optimism of success in the tournament, adding that the event serves also a preparation ahead of ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier in May, Zimbabwe.

“This is an ICC ranking event and once we beat Rwanda, we will automatically be higher than them on the list.

“Due to our recent strives in female cricket, the ICC has invited us to participate in the World Cup qualifier, and this is a preparation for that event.

“So, we are not taking it as a regular friendly, but doing our best to ensure we make a statement against our visitors,’’ he said.

The cricketer was hopeful that the outcome of the series would lure more countries into participating in invitational organised by the host, after a few countries turned down the invite.

“This is going to be an eye opener for other countries who just feel that the tournament is an invitational only and see no reason to make it.

“When they see the quality of the event and are aware that the event would help their scorecard in ICC, am sure that they won’t reply in the negative next time,’’ he added.

The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 25 to June 30 at the oval undergoing construction at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the East African counterpart is expected to arrive Nigeria later in the day. (NAN)