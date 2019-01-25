Creativity has nothing to do with age, declares Young film maker, Umanu Elijah

By Ben Njoku

Producer of award-wining movie, “Mustapha”, Umanu Elijah has again shown that creativity has nothing to do with age. The rising film maker proved this much in his latest flick, “Dark Spotlight” starring the likes of USHbebe commedian, Ayo Adesanya, Timini Egbuson, Fred Amata, Efe Irele, Chimezie Imo, Raquel Anthony among other stars.

In the movie, which was just released into the market, Umanu showed mastery of his craft, producing a bar-raising flick. For him, ‘Dark Spotlight’ represents what many Nigerians face while chasing their dreams. “It’s like a dark tunnel that leads us to spotlight,’he explains.

Umanu, who’s not relenting in his desire to make a huge statement in the Nigerian music industry believes that his latest flick will go a long way to redefine the viewer’s approach to life.

The movie, according him, tells a story of Jim who is the only child of the wealthy and influential Mrs. Adam and works in his mother’s company. However, due to his mother’s overbearing attitude, he decides to quit his job to pursue his dream in music against his mother’s wish. He would later find out he is down with leukemia and has a few months to live. For the love of his mother and not wanting her to suffer depression he decided to keep the news to himself.

Directed by Umanu, “Dark Spotlight” has since been released into the market. Meanwhile, the Edo State-born film maker has advised young film makers not to give their dreams, lamenting, however, that the emerging film directors are often steretyped in the industry.”The industry tends to stereotype young directors. But I tell you, creativity has nothing to do with age,”he said.