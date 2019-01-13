CPC resolves 783 complaints in 2018

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), said it resolved 783 complaints out of 2,773 complaints it received between Jan. and Oct. 2018.

The council said this in a document made available to newsmen by the management on Sunday in Abuja.

The council said 247 telecommunications complaints were received among which 87 were resolved in the period under review.

It said the council received 364 financial services complaints from consumers in the period and resolved 162 of the complaints.

The document said 1,070 complaints were received under the electricity/power sector among which the CPC resolved 135 of the complaints.

It said on electrical and electronics category, the council received 230 complaints and resolved 110 while 96 complaints were received under food and beverage category with 39 of them resolved in the period.

CPC said it received 102 satelite/cables services complaints in the period under review with 47 resolved by the council.

“The CPC resolved seven out of 23 complaints received under real estate and mortgages category ; it also resolved five out of six health services complaints received in the period under review.

“It resolved 60 out of 230 aviation complaints received in ten months and resolved six out of 25 complaints from road transport category within the period.

“On education, the council received nine complaints and resolved four while it received 51 automobiles/heavy duty equipment complaints and resolved 19 of the complaints.

“On e-commerce, 134 complaints were received with 45 resolved in the period under review, while six land/construction complaints were resolved out of 16 received within the period,’’ it said.

The council said it received 16 land/construction complaints with six resolved within the period while 14 rent/accommodation complaints were received and two resolved in the period under review.

It said 16 postal/courier services complaints were received with two resolved in the period under review.

it further said 17 tourism /hospitality complaints were received and non was resolved within the period.