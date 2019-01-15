CP Edgal hands over to Egbetokun today

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—THE outgoing Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, will today, officially hand over to his successor, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Command headquarters, Ikeja.

The incoming Commissioner of Police, who will be in acting capacity arrived the Command headquarters, yesterday afternoon, with his orderlies.

He had a closed door session with Edgal which lasted over one hour.

After the closed door meeting, they declined speaking with newsmen, who were waiting for the official handover.

As at 5pm yesterday, Edgal was about taking his successor round the Command.

The Command’s spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, later appeared to inform journalists that the official handover would hold today.

New CP Egbetokun

The acting CP, Kayode Egbetokun was born on September 4, 1964, in Erinja Orile, Yewa South Local Government area of Ogun State.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial Cadet training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna and has attended many other courses within and outside the Police force.

He has worked in several Police commands and formations across the country and has held positions at various times.

As a Deputy Superintendent of Police in 1999, he served as the Chief Security Officer to the Governor of Lagos State, during which he coordinated the security of the state for the Governor.

Before his redeployment to Lagos, Egbetokun was in charge of the Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD.

He has also served as Commissioner of Police Servicom at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Deputy Commandant Police College, Ikeja, Commandant Police Training School Ikeja, Area Commander Gusau, Zamfara and Area Commander in Osogbo,

He was also the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, RRS, Lagos, Squadron Commander Mopol 5 Benin, O/C Anti-fraud, FCT Command in Abuja.

Egbetokun holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics, a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer science and MSC Engineering Analysis, all from the University of Lagos, Akoka.

He lectured Mathematics briefly at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos before his enlistment into the Police force.