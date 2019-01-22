Court stops Igweh from parading self as Bolingo boss

By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained Cyprian Igweh from parading himself as Chairman/Managing Director or Chief Executive Officer of Bolingo Hotels and Towers Limited, Abuja.

Trial judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri, who made the order, held that by virtue of the notice dated June 15, 2009 by the Board of Directors of the hotel and the ordinary resolution dated July 6, 2007 to the effect that Igweh should vacate his office as Director and Chairman/Managing Director of the hotels, Igweh has been removed as the Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the hotel.

The court ordered Cyprian Igweh to render an account and disclose the financial standing of the hotel to the counter claimants from October 16, 2006 till date of judgments (December 14, 2018) in this suit, within 14 days from the date of such order.

Besides, the court declared that the 200 million units of shares of the late Chief Joseph Igweh, in Bolingo Hotels and Towers has not been transmitted in line with its resolution dated May 18, 2006.

The judge held that the purported transfer of the 200 million units of shares of the late Chief Igweh by Cyprian Igweh to himself was ultra vires, illegal, unlawful, improper, invalid, and null and void and of no effect whatsoever, as the said shares were not transmitted with the consent, authority and approval of the Board of Directors of the hotel and or in line with its Articles of Association.

The court ordered that a general meeting of the members of Bolingo Hotels and Towers Limited be held in accordance with statutory requirements within 21 days from the date of judgment and that a nominee of the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, not below the rank of Principal Manager in CAC, attend, guide and supervise the meetings.