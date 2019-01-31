Court sentences man to 6 months imprisonment for stealing trousers

Ile-Ife (Osun) – An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday, sentenced a 26-year-old man, Mathew Damilare, to six months imprisonment for stealing 2 trousers worth N3,500.

Damilare, who resides at Ipetumodu, Ife-North Local Government area of Osun, was convicted on a two-count charge of commit felony and theft, contrary to Sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the penal code.



The convict, who pleaded guilty to the charge, urged the magistrate to temper justice with mercy.

In her judgment, Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, held that court had taken into account the fact that the convict was a first offender.

Olatunji sentenced the convict to 6 calendar months imprisonment for theft and in the alternative, to pay the option of N15, 000 fine.

She said that the sinner must not go unpunished, saying that the sentenced would serve as deterrent to other offenders and the convict as well.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Cpl. Olawale Odusina, told the court that the convict committed the offence on Jan. 27, 2019, 10:30 p.m at No 25, Ibukunolu Street, Ile-Ife.

Odusina said that the convict committed felony to wit: stealing 2 pairs of trousers, valued at N3, 500, property of Taiwo Abiodun.

He also said that the offence contravened Sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002 (NAN)