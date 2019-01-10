Court sentences 19-year-old without fine option for extortion, hurting motorcyclist

A Kano Senior Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old man, Aliyu Balarabe, to three years’ imprisonment without an option of fine for extorting N40,000 phone and hurting a motorcyclist.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Aminu Fagge, sentenced Balarabe who pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of extortion and causing hurt.

Fagge ordered that the convict should pay his victim N50,000 as compensation for his treatment.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Yusuf Sale, said that Balarabe attacked brothers – Messrs Aminu Muktar and Usman Muktar – both of Danbare Quarters, Kano, at 9.00p.m. on Jan. 4.

He said that Balarabe attacked the brothers as they were repairing their motorcycle at the Rijiyar Zaki Quarters.

Sale said that the brothers reported the case at the Rijiyar Zaki Police Division on Jan. 5.

“The accused attacked and snatched Aminu’s cell phone valued at N40,000 and stabbed Usman with a knife on his left hand,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Sections 292 and 242 of the Penal Code. (NAN)