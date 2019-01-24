Court remands Ondo prince in prison custody over allegations of robbery

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ondo State has ordered the claimant to the throne of Ayetoro in the oil-rich Ilaje council area of the state, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi, remanded in prison custody for alleged robbery, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and arson.

Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun, who gave the order, said it was to enable the court to get advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

The Police had accused Ojagbohunmi of conspiracy to commit a felony to wit robbery and therefore committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 5(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Police prosecutor, Olatunji Kazeem, said the defendant with others at large, armed with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons rob one Ajimijere Ayodele of a power generator and N160,000 cash.

Ojagbohunmi was also accused of shooting and cutting one Olu Obolo and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 320 (1) of the Criminal Code cap 37 volume 1 Laws of the Ondo State 2006.

When the case came up for mention yesterday, the Police prosecutor said the defendant should be remanded in prison custody since the Magistrate’s Court did not have jurisdiction to adjudicate on such charges.

Magistrate Olanipekun ordered Ojagbohunmi remanded in prison custody, pending DPP’s advice and fixed March 28 for the hearing of the matter.