Court remands 5 over Custom officer’s murder in Ogun

Daud Olatunji

A Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, Wednesday remanded five acussed persons who allegedly killed a Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Officer, Hamisu Sanni earlier this year during a clash with the smugglers.

The Prosecuting Counsel B.G Emenike told the court that the defendants are – Taiwo Oyedele 29; Onifade Jamiu ,21 years); Kunle Soderu 25 ; Soji Soderu ,30 and Sunday Oloyede ,28,

The suspects who were arraigned on a three count charge of criminal conspiracy, murder and attempted murder, pleaded not guilty.

Emenike told the court that the defendants committed the offence on January 6th, 2019 at Asero Kampala market area of Abeokuta.

Emenike said the defendants brutally attacked operatives of the NCS, killing Sani with cutlass and gun, while another officer, John Michael was injured.

In his ruling, Magistrate T.O Obasanjo ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Magistrate, however, adjourned the case till March 22, for mention.