Court remands 3 over alleged armed robbery in Kaduna

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday ordered the remand of three men in Prison over alleged armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms and criminal conspiracy.

The pleas of the accused, Amos Samuel, 32, Moses Kenneth, 25, and Friday Daniel, 35, were not taken.

The Magistrate, Mrs Zainab Mohammed said the accused should remain behind bars pending the advice of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Mohammed adjourned the case until Feb. 11.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that the offences were committed on Jan. 5, at about 5 p.m along Zaria Road, Kaduna State.

Baba alleged that the accused were responsible for the various robbery faced by motorists plying the Zaria Road in Kaduna State.

He said the accused were armed with dangerous weapons like cutlasses, knives, axe, charms and four clubs with nails when they were caught.

The prosecutor added that during police operation, a locally made pistol was also recovered from the accused.

He said the offences contravened Section 6 (a) and 27 (1) of the Robbery and Firearms Act, 2004. (NAN)