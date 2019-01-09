Court remands 2 women over alleged N8.9m fraud

Ile-Ife (Osun) – An Osun Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Wednesday remanded one MoyinOluwa Tewogbola and Bukola Falade, both aged 38, over an alleged N8.9 million fraud.



The Magistrate, Mr Olukunle Owolawi, refused the bail applications of the defendants.

Owolabi told the defence counsel, Mr Babawale Omodogbe, to come up with written application for the consideration of bail.

The magistrate therefore ordered for the remand of the accused persons at the Ilesa prison.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 2, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Bassey Asukwo, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence in 2017 at Ile-Ife.



Asukwo said that the defendants accused conspired to commit felony to wit: stealing the sum of N8, 950, 000.

He said that the accused obtained the sum of N8, 950, 000, from one Dr Aramide Kamil with the pretence of getting him a visa to Canada.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 419 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. (NAN)