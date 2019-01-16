Court orders final forfeiture of N2.2bn ‘seized’ from Amosu, ex-air chief

By Onozure Dania

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday ordered the final forfeiture of N2.2 billion recovered from former Chief of Air Staff Marshal Adesola Amosu.

The judge made the order based on an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Olatoregun ordered that the total sum of N2, 244,500,000 found and recovered by the commission from Amosu be paid into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) with Guarantee Trust Bank.

The judge affirmed the EFCC’s stance that the money was reasonably suspected to be “proceeds of unlawful activity.”

She also ordered the final forfeiture of N190, 828,978.15 recovered from a former Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Director of Finance and Budget Air Commodore Olugbenga Gbadebo.

Also forfeited is N101 million recovered from Solomon Enterprises, a company linked to Amosu.

Justice Olatoregun held that EFCC complied with the orders made on June 7, 2018.

Including that the interim forfeiture be advertised in two national newspapers so that the respondents or anyone interested could show cause as to why the final order of forfeiture should not be made in favour of the Federal Government.