Court orders arrest of 8 Imo APC members for beating bailiff

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—A federal high court sitting in Owerri, presided over by Justice M. T. Salihu, yesterday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of eight members of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, Caretaker Committee, headed by Marcelenius Nlemigbo.

The order came after a bailiff of the court named Nwawi Ogugua was said to have been attacked when he came to the Nlemigbo-led APC office along Okigwe road to submit court proceedings served on them by the court.

Other members of Nlemigbo committee to be arrested were Nzekwe Ugochukwu, Nicholas Osuagwu, Linus Ineoha, Paul Para, Canice Nwachukwu, Josephine Nnorum and LadyLove Ineh. They would be arrested and brought to court on 31st January to explain their actions and what led to the alleged beating of the court bailiff.

Recall that the Daniel Nwafor-led executive of Imo APC had gone to the federal high court to challenge the dissolution of its executive by Adams Oshiomhole.