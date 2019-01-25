Court order: S-West SDP insts on Gana as party’s presidential candidate

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS—Members of Social Democratic Party, SDP, South West from the Six States has restated their support for the candidature of Professor Jerry Gana as the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

The Lagos Secretary of the party, Comrade Vincent Bakare stated this yesterday in Lagos. The press briefing had in attendance, The Secretary of the SDP, Ondo State, Dr. Shola Agboola, Secretary, SDP, Ekiti State, Mr. Joseph Aladeoba, Lagos State Coordinator of Jerry Gana Campaign Team, Mr. Osho, among others.

Bakare said that rather than for the leadership of the Party to carry out the judgment of an FCT High Court, Abuja which recognised Professor Gana as the Party’s authentic Candidate, its leadership had been using delay tactics in order to deny him the opportunity.

“we demand that our Revered National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, should submit without delay, Professor Jerry Gana’s details to INEC as requested. That Alhaji Shehu Gabam stop forthwith from further parading himself as the Party’s National Secretary as he is blatantly contravening Party’s Constitution as aforesaid.

Bakare further said that following the initial adoption of His Excellency,Governor Donald Duke on the 6th October, 2018 as the Party’s Presidential Candidate through a manipulated primary, SDP has known no peace.