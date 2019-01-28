Court berates JTF for flouting order to release detainees in custody

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA- JUSTICE A. O. Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa has berated authorities of the Joint Task Force, code named Operation Delta Safe, OPDS, for flouting the court order demanding the release of two detainees in the custody of the OPDS two weeks after the order was released.

It would be recalled that the court had penultimate week ordered the released of two women in the OPDS custody including a nursing mother one Mrs Yeibra Esinghan and one Mrs Yedi Ketu, pending the determination of the suit.

In two separate suits numbers FHC/YNG/CS/1/2019 and FHC/YNG/CS/2/2019 on fundamental rights enforcement, filed by the detainees counsel Mr Victor Gbafe, between the Commander of OPDS, Rear Admiral A. O. Sulieman and the applicants Mrs Yeibra Esinghan and Mrs Yedi Ketu, they had prayed the court for an order for their immediate release from the OPDS detention and a restraining order against their arrest and detention pending the determination of the suit.

Rivers APC crisis: S-Court fixes March 8 for judgement

However, at the resumed hearing, Justice Awogboro was infuriated when the counsel to the detainees,Victor Gbafe informed the court that the applicants were yet to be released after the court order has been served.

In his submission, counsel to the OPDS, Mr P. C Ahunwah, had informed the court that the detainees were no longer in the custody of OPDS, stating that they have been transferred to the custody of Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA.

Justice Awogboro who adjourned hearing to February 5, asked the counsel to the OPDS to furnish the court with the details of the transfer of the detainees to the custody of DIA.