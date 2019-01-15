Counsel’s absence stalls trial of 24-yr-old charged with fiance’s murder

Absence of defence counsel, yesterday, stalled trial of one 24-year-old Blessing Edet accused of killing her fiancé during an argument over engagement ring.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja high court adjourned the case until February 7 as defence counsel was said to be indisposed.

Prosecution counsel, Ms O. A Bajulaiye-Bishi, informed the court that the defence should have opened its case yesterday, but the counsel was indisposed and sent a letter requesting for an adjournment.

Taiwo adjourned the case for defence.

The accused, who resides on Falana Street, Ogombo, Lekki, Lagos, was charged with murder of 33-year-old Mr. Edet Ebong, but she pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution said that the woman committed the murder at 12.15a.m. on August 18, 2015, at her apartment which she shared with the deceased.

“Both defendant and the deceased were living together as lovers; Ebong had proposed to marry Edet and gave her an engagement ring as a proof of his love and commitment.

“At about 11.00p.m. on Aug. 17, 2015, the deceased returned from work and asked the defendant to prepare a meal for him.

“While she was preparing the meal, Ebong noticed that Edet was not wearing her engagement ring and he queried her about it and an argument ensued which degenerated into physical fight.

“During the scuffle, Edet stabbed her fiancé on the abdomen with a kitchen knife, leading to his death,” the prosecutor said.

Murder contravenes Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 and is punishable with death.